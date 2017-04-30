Most Californians back tax-funded sch...

Most Californians back tax-funded school vouchers

With most California students failing to meet the state's own English and math standards, the state consistently ranking near the bottom on nationwide tests and many students graduating ill prepared for either college or the life ahead of them, the education system has long been in need of reform. Though special interest groups, especially the teachers unions, have long dominated discussions over education policy, it is important to understand the perspective of ordinary, less-ideologically-tethered Californians.

