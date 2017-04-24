Legislation would improve patient car...

Legislation would improve patient care, staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A bill aimed at improving patient care and staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics that serve more than 63,000 patients is threading its way through the state Legislature despite sharp opposition from some in the industry. Senate Bill 349 , also known as The Dialysis Patient Safety Act, has cleared the Senate Health and Senate Judiciary committees and is headed next to the Senate Appropriations Committee before moving on to the Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min Dr Guru 240,430
Ben Morgan is a scammer 4 hr Come get some 1
Democratic crime boss supports republican presi... 6 hr Niki 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... 20 hr American 1
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Sat The Computer Class 16,066
News Caravan Against Fear Wraps Up 3,500-Mile Trek A... Fri Law and Order 1
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) Fri ThomasA 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,669,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC