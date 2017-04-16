Lawmakers across US move to include young people in voting
There are 2 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Yesterday, titled Lawmakers across US move to include young people in voting. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Donald Trump's characterization of Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during his presidential campaign angered Heidi Sainz, whose family is from Mexico and who has close friends who are immigrants. She was also upset that she couldn't do anything about it at the ballot box because she was a year shy of being able to vote.
#1 Yesterday
Well goes to show we shouldn't do that. She obviously didn't understand that trump was talking about the immigrants with records. Not the ones who are clean. I havent seen ICE attacking immigrants who are making steps towards being citizens. The only reason they want to do this is cause they are afraid another Republican will get in another term. If they get as many young Hispanics and Mexicans on there side, saying we are racist , they will have that much more on the liberal side. Just keep crying libs. The more you complain im sure you'll get you way just like a spoiled baby.
#2 Yesterday
This stupid attempt should be countered with a realistic and scientific proof attempt at repealing the 26th Amendment. That Amendment has hurried the absolute destruction of the wisdom of generations. It serves only those intending to disadvantage the easy manipulation of youth. The Founding Fathers established what should be the voting age of citizens in the Constitution by putting the lowest age of representation in Congress at Twenty Six. Young people below that age haven't even completed the sloughing off brain material; the human brain hasn't finished maturation in youngsters below that age. Lowering the age further puts not only the immaturity and emotionalism of children at the polls, but enables Democrat Communists to further destroy the foundations of morality, ethics, restraint and inhibition learned by experience and age. Democrats have already ruined several generations with illegal drugs and disease ridden amorality. It is time for truth to reign above the perfidious manipulations of a Communist overtaken Democrat Party. They have been allied with everything evil and murderous throughout the world. Young people need to wake up to that reality and not be fooled into thinking their emotional and slacker perceptions already enabled by these monsters are better than the wisdom of their parents. Democrats are focused on destroying the traditional family structures. What could be more obvious, as to their evil and dark intent?
The 26th Amendment should be repealed and replaced with an Amendment putting the voting age of legal citizens at the same age number.
