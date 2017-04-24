Kidz Bop ready bigger tour with help ...

Kidz Bop ready bigger tour with help from Live Nation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

KIDZ BOP, the musical brand for children that's sold millions of CDs over the years, is launching its new tour in a big way with the help of juggernaut promoter Live Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Chicagoan by Birth 240,357
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... 9 hr Solarman 1
News John Kasich on Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsing ... 9 hr Solarman 1
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon helmsenator 61,387
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... Mon MountainHouse 8
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... Mon MountainHouse 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC