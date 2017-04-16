Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky 'all over each other' at Coachella
The 21-year-old model and the rapper have been rumoured to be dating since August last year, and their relationship has been going from strength to strength as they were reportedly seen getting close when the brunette beauty supported her beau as he performed at the #WeedMapsOasis party at the three-day festival in California. An onlooker told People magazine: "Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|District 1
|240,102
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|Agents of Corruption
|63,616
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|4
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Unca Remus
|41
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|kyman
|61,386
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|4 hr
|kyman
|3
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|6 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|19
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC