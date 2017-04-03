Immigrant proposal could cost Orange County Sheriff $26 million
Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens has warned that her department could lose its $26 million federal contract to house immigrant detainees under a state bill aimed at restricting local police from aiding federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws. Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act, by state Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, won approval from the state Senate on Monday and is headed to the Assembly.
