Hundreds remember teacher killed in San Bernardino classroom
Family, friends and the public packed a California church for the funeral of a teacher who was shot and killed along with a student in her elementary school classroom in San Bernardino. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that Smith's brother played the saxophone and one of her sons played the guitar during the four-hour service in Pomona.
