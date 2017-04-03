How will rainy winter affect fire sea...

How will rainy winter affect fire season? More summer grass fires, officials predict

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

However, it also raised the probability of large wildfires this summer, particularly those fueled by tall grasses that are thriving now but will start drying out soon, fire officials say. The potential for large fires “is expected to remain near normal through the spring, but once fine fuels dry out, there will likely be a spike in grass fire activity,” according to a report by the National Interagency Fire Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 44 min NotSoDivineMsM 240,063
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Ben Morgan of Facebook 9 hr Ralph Edward 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 14 hr Solarman 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 21 hr ThomasA 11
Skype play 22 hr Sweetcheexs23 1
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... Wed Solarman 8
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC