How tax breaks aim to keep companies ...

How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in California

There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from Yesterday, titled How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in California.

MFour Mobile Research employees at the company's headquarters in Irvine on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. MFour is one of four Orange County companies awarded tax breaks by Gov. Jerry Brown's California Competes program which encourages companies to expand in California.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
"An Irvine-based firm that pays consumers for their opinions, MFour Mobile Research, is one of 114 California companies just granted a total of $91.4 million in income tax credits over five years for expanding within the state."

Then after those five years of credits, what? There is a movement by some Democrats in the State to tax those that make one million dollars or more a year to make a 'fund' that is supposed to make college education tuition free in California. So internet based companies like MFour, get established, get hit with more taxes and decide to take their 'business' to Nevada, Tennessee, any other State but California. Buzzard faced Brown doesn't understand that being a 'business incubator' isn't enough.
Chicago, IL

