How California got more children vaccinated after the Disneyland measles outbreak
The situation drew attention to the number of parents who receive exemptions from getting their kids vaccinated. And that prompted new state legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|30 min
|chopper blades
|34
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,951
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|5 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|41
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|12 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|import companies need letter of credit but
|Wed
|jason-leadoceaninc
|2
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Tue
|Big Pud
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC