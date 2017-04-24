How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

Caleb Sears' grandmother, Ann Bentley, was sitting at the front of a Capitol committee room, making sure legislators could see the framed photograph she held of the smiling boy, frozen in black and white, at age 6. Caleb's aunt and uncle, Annie and Sebastian Kaplan, were there, too. Caleb's father, Tim Sears, would come to testify the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.