How $3 million in political donations...

How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Caleb Sears' grandmother, Ann Bentley, was sitting at the front of a Capitol committee room, making sure legislators could see the framed photograph she held of the smiling boy, frozen in black and white, at age 6. Caleb's aunt and uncle, Annie and Sebastian Kaplan, were there, too. Caleb's father, Tim Sears, would come to testify the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min District 1 240,432
Ben Morgan is a scammer 7 hr Come get some 1
Democratic crime boss supports republican presi... 9 hr Niki 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Sat American 1
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Sat The Computer Class 16,066
News Caravan Against Fear Wraps Up 3,500-Mile Trek A... Fri Law and Order 1
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) Fri ThomasA 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC