Hot, windy weather hits Southern California
Downtown L.A. is forecast by the National Weather Service to reach highs of 78 degrees Fahrenheit today, 86 Friday and 84 Saturday. The normal downtown high at this time of the year is 73, said NWS meteorologist David Sweet.
