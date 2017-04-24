Horseman rides across US to bring attention to Agent Orange

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, Iraq war veteran Colt Romberger adjusts a saddle before taking his horse, Gus, for a workout in Santa Clarita, Calif. Romberger is training his horse for a ride from California to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington in hopes to raise money for veterans causes and tell the public about the devastating effects Agent Orange has had on the bodies of now-aging veterans of the Vietnam War.

