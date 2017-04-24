Here are five issues on which California is flying data-blind

You'll probably end up at the California Department of Education's snazzy website, which provides a litany of bar graphs, charts and filters to help inform the public how California's students fare on standardized tests. If you're a persistent nerd, you might even end up on the research files page, where the state posts some of the underlying testing data in large downloadable datasets for researchers and advocacy organizations to dig through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.