Here are five issues on which California is flying data-blind
You'll probably end up at the California Department of Education's snazzy website, which provides a litany of bar graphs, charts and filters to help inform the public how California's students fare on standardized tests. If you're a persistent nerd, you might even end up on the research files page, where the state posts some of the underlying testing data in large downloadable datasets for researchers and advocacy organizations to dig through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|240,306
|Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10...
|4 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|helmsenator
|61,387
|News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to...
|10 hr
|MountainHouse
|8
|Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority...
|11 hr
|MountainHouse
|3
|Democrats could tighten grip on California poli...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|13 hr
|Dr Guru
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC