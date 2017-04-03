Gov. Jerry Brown says pay me now or pay me later on infrastructure
A construction worker walks past large photos displayed for a press conference regarding a landmark road repair and transportation investment package on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Riverside. California must move beyond political posturing and find the will to fix its roads, Gov. Jerry Brown said Tuesday in Riverside as he sought to rally support for a bill that would raise gas taxes and vehicle fees to fund repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Dr Guru
|239,963
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|1 hr
|samijafri
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Hogey
|63,610
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|4 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|3
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Mon
|Cheerup
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC