Got organic? a Greena growers are spl...

Got organic? a Greena growers are split over industry-funded ad and promotion program

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Organic growers in California and other farm states appear split over an industry promotion proposal that's blossomed into a heated dispute. separate program that touts organic products in much the same way that other programs promote cotton, beef or eggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 17 min District 1 240,005
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... 7 hr Date6576578 3
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 10 hr Lady Evelyn 36
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 10 hr cubeshaker 61,384
Trump Gospels 15 hr Bob Ryan 1
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 21 hr True Christian wi... 14
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... Thu ICE MAN 37
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC