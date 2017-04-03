Girlfriend arrested after California ...

Girlfriend arrested after California woman stabbed to death

2 hrs ago

Authorities in Southern California say a woman stabbed her girlfriend to death and then went to the victim's mother's house. Investigators said they received a call from the victim's mother who told deputies her daughter's girlfriend showed up at her home and said she had assaulted the daughter.

