Fresno shooting: three killed by gunman in central California

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who is black, told investigators he chose to kill white people after police on Tuesday publicly identified him as a suspect in last week's slaying of a security guard. Dyer said that in total, Muhammed fired 16 rounds from a revolver in one minute at four places within a block.

