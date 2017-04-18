French riot police fire tear gas in Paris clashes

Dramatic footage captures a deadly firefight between American mercenaries and Somali pirates as they try to hijack a cargo ship EXCLUSIVE: Runaway teacher and student, 15, spent ten days at clothing-optional California commune pretending to be married John, 44, and Joanna, 24, and had sex on filthy mattress - but quit because of 'Christian beliefs' before arrest 'It's the four things I hate all in one sentence': Anthony Bourdain doesn't hold back on his opinion of Starbucks new unicorn frappuccino American Airlines suspends flight attendant 'for whacking mother with a stroller while she holds her twin babies and reduces her to tears' - then is filmed challenging a passenger to a FIGHT British tennis player Jo Konta left in TEARS after former tennis heart-throb Ilie 'Nasty' Nastase screams 'f****** b****' at her during Fed Cup clash How the Queen Mother was even thirstier and more ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.