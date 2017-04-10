For some Californians, effects of punishing drought not over
In this photo taken April 10, 2017, is David Miguel at his home in the community of Hardwick in the San Joaquin Valley where drought has yet to loosen its grip on some residents near Hanford, Calif. State officials lifted the drought emergency for much California, but thousands of people like Miguel still live on water tanks because their wells ran dry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|HuhYeah
|240,021
|Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06)
|2 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|3 hr
|tps
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|38
|US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for C...
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
|Trump Gospels
|Fri
|Bob Ryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC