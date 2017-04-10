For some Californians, effects of pun...

For some Californians, effects of punishing drought not over

10 hrs ago

Despite record rain and snow, California's drought emergency has not ended for thousands of people in four rural counties. In the agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, many residents with dried up wells must still use water delivered to large tanks in their yards to wash dishes and bathe.

