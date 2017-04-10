For some Californians, effects of punishing drought not over
Despite record rain and snow, California's drought emergency has not ended for thousands of people in four rural counties. In the agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, many residents with dried up wells must still use water delivered to large tanks in their yards to wash dishes and bathe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|JRB
|240,025
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for C...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|6 hr
|tps
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|38
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC