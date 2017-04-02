Five Shot During Fight at Birthday Party, One Arrested
Authorities in Northern California say five men were shot during a fight at a birthday party and that a suspect was arrested. Officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday night at a house in Pittsburg, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they found five victims with gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,861
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|2 hr
|Cheerup
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
|California Fights To Allow Undocumented Immigra... (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Say what it reall...
|38
|California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|Maverick 808
|11
|Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C...
|18 hr
|duck soup
|2
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|Sat
|Luz Morales
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC