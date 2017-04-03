First Marines punished for online con...

First Marines punished for online conduct following nude photo scandal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Two Marines have been disciplined for posting derogatory comments on social media, marking the first time the Marine Corps has officially punished members for online misconduct following last month's revelations that hundreds of service members shared illicit photos of their female counterparts on a Facebook group, Marine officials said Friday. The two active-duty Marines, one a noncommissioned officer and the other a junior enlisted Marine, had made demeaning comments about one of their enlisted leaders, said a Marine official, who requested anonymity to speak about punishments that had not been made public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 57 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,830
News Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military... 4 hr Erl 31
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... 5 hr anonymous 5
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 5 hr ThomasA 2
News Zayn Malik confirms dating Gigi Hadid (Feb '16) 14 hr Jessica 8
News Court backs California fees for polluters who e... 19 hr ThomasA 2
News Lawmakers OK California tax, fee hike for roads 23 hr Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC