First Marines punished for online conduct following nude photo scandal

Two Marines have been disciplined for posting derogatory comments on social media, marking the first time the Marine Corps has officially punished members for online misconduct following last month's revelations that hundreds of service members shared illicit photos of their female counterparts on a Facebook group, Marine officials said Friday. The two active-duty Marines, one a noncommissioned officer and the other a junior enlisted Marine, had made demeaning comments about one of their enlisted leaders, said a Marine official, who requested anonymity to speak about punishments that had not been made public.

