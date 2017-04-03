Feinstein fumes as Trump team waives ...

Feinstein fumes as Trump team waives environmental review for Mojave water project

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Trump administration has handed a big boost to a private water venture in Southern California, angering California's senior senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who said the decision could "destroy pristine public land" in the Mojave Desert. In a little-noticed memorandum issued last month, the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management effectively relieved the Cadiz water project of the requirement to undergo a federal environmental review, which the company had sought to avoid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min fake news is gay 240,013
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 41 min Solarman 8
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 2 hr cough cough hack OMG 10
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 6 hr ThomasA 3
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 8 hr ThomasA 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr mdbuilder 63,611
News Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power? 13 hr Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC