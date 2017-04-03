Feinstein fumes as Trump team waives environmental review for Mojave water project
The Trump administration has handed a big boost to a private water venture in Southern California, angering California's senior senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who said the decision could "destroy pristine public land" in the Mojave Desert. In a little-noticed memorandum issued last month, the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management effectively relieved the Cadiz water project of the requirement to undergo a federal environmental review, which the company had sought to avoid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|fake news is gay
|240,013
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|41 min
|Solarman
|8
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|2 hr
|cough cough hack OMG
|10
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC