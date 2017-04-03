Feinstein fumes as Trump team waives environmental review for Mojave water project

The Trump administration has handed a big boost to a private water venture in Southern California, angering California's senior senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who said the decision could "destroy pristine public land" in the Mojave Desert. In a little-noticed memorandum issued last month, the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management effectively relieved the Cadiz water project of the requirement to undergo a federal environmental review, which the company had sought to avoid.

