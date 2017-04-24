Farmers fear deportation of workers c...

Farmers fear deportation of workers could hurt livelihood

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

In this March 2, 2017, photo, Kathy LeCompte, owner of Brooks Tree Farm, shows an I-9 form of Employment Eligibility Verification at her farm near Salem, Ore. Her employees, most of them Latinos, must fill out the form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Dr Guru 240,325
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... 17 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr helmsenator 61,387
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... 23 hr MountainHouse 8
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... Mon MountainHouse 3
News Democrats could tighten grip on California poli... Mon CodeTalker 4
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... Mon Dr Guru 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC