Exhumed Pro-Shot Footage From California Deathfest 2016 - 'Open The Abscess' [News]

Exhumed Pro-Shot Footage From California Deathfest 2016 - 'Open The Abscess'

Californian extreme metallers Exhumed, performed at California Deathfest 2016. Pro-shot of video of them performing "Open The Abscess" is now available via YouTube.

