Dog attacks on mail carriers rise again as online sales boom
Dog attacks on postal workers rose last year... . A pit bull named "Lucy" is pet by school children as part of the U.S. Postal Service "National Dog Bite Prevention Week," during an awareness event at the YMCA in Los Angeles Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Jacques still in ...
|240,022
|Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military...
|34 min
|okimar
|5
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|15 hr
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Ben Morgan of Facebook
|Thu
|Ralph Edward
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC