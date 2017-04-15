Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in California
There are 4 comments on the Fox News story from Yesterday, titled Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in California. In it, Fox News reports that:
FILE: March 11, 2017: Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in this year's Georgia special House election, at his Cobb County campaign office. After painful November 2016 losses, Washington Democrats still appear committed to devoting resources to strongholds like California, instead of responding to party pleas to put time and money into Middle America to reconnect with disaffected voters.
Since: Aug 11
12,477
Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
we need voter id in ca then lets see how dems do with an honest election. they would lose it all.
“Denying those who deny nature”
Since: Jun 07
18,781
Norfolk va
#2 23 hrs ago
They are only big in the urban centers such as LA and San Francisco. In the non urban parts of the state, they are not that big. Just look at the election map by county. You could go coast to coast without passing once entering a blue patch.
http://i0.wp.com/metrocosm.com/wp-content/upl...
Since: Aug 11
12,477
Location hidden
#3 22 hrs ago
yep usually only areas so clustered and compacted like living a in sardine can,crime infested sewers, yet for some reason they bash all that has rational thoughts something they seem to lack.
#4 19 hrs ago
Their game plan is to keep their crazies as tightly wound as possible.
