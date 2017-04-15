There are on the Fox News story from Yesterday, titled Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in California. In it, Fox News reports that:

FILE: March 11, 2017: Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in this year's Georgia special House election, at his Cobb County campaign office. After painful November 2016 losses, Washington Democrats still appear committed to devoting resources to strongholds like California, instead of responding to party pleas to put time and money into Middle America to reconnect with disaffected voters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.