Democrats could tighten grip on California political control
Republicans have a lock on power in Congress and the White House. But far across the country in California, the party of Reagan is seeing yet another threat to its fraying relevance.
#1 20 hrs ago
"The moves are being compared to fights over political power in Texas and North Carolina, where court battles are playing out over the legality of election district boundaries that critics say have been drawn to favor Republican candidates."
"Gerrymandering" is an age old political process, there have been pro and con arguments for decades over whether the political 'system' should be based on the actual 'vote' or the actual voter's registered affiliation? If this country is going to go to the "popular" vote then vetting who IS voting and IF they are legally allowed to vote in this country will be a monolithic task. Providing stamped birth records from the county and State of birth would be such a method of proof. At that time a "voter's registration" card would be issued and party affiliation documented. A change of "party" would require the stamped birth certificate and the reissuing of a new "voter's registration" card with subsequent removal of the "old" registration.
#2 3 hrs ago
The liberal controlled part is mostly desert. They should cede the liberal south of Mexifornia, make the North a new state then cut off their water.
