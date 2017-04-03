Court backs California fees for pollu...

Court backs California fees for polluters who exceed limits

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In a win for environmentalists, a California appeals court on Thursday upheld a key component of the state's landmark climate change effort that requires companies to buy credits if they exceed pollution limits. The cap-and-trade law limits carbon emissions and auctions off permits that allow companies to release excess greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

