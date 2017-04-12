Could moving California's presidentia...

Could moving California's presidential primary earlier help the ...

20 hrs ago

Two California elected officials are hoping to move up the date of the state's presidential primary in a bid to increase its influence over the nomination fight. Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced yesterday that he's backing a bill to move the 2020 primary date from June to the third Tuesday in March, which would make it third in the nation, right after the first contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

