Cigarette tax hike takes effect in California, costs surge by $2 per pack

22 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

California's cigarette tax increased by $2 a pack Saturday under new tobacco policies passed by voters during last November's general election. Smokers in California will now pay $2.87 in state taxes for a pack of cigarettes, more than tripling the 87-cent tax levied before the new excise took hold April 1. In implementing the $2 tax hike, California has become home to the ninth highest cigarette tax in the country, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

