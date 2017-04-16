Car tax zapped Gray Davis, but new on...

Car tax zapped Gray Davis, but new ones wona t touch Brown: Thomas Elias

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

There is no doubt that a 2003 car tax increase helped wreck Democrat Gray Davis' career as governor of California. But a new batch of car taxes just passed by state legislators at the strong urging of Gov. Jerry Brown will not harm him or his legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 min Universal Soldier 63,618
News 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to ... 1 hr anonymous 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WEINERBEANS 240,108
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 5 hr Anonymous 20
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 8 hr USA Today 4
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 8 hr Unca Remus 40
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 10 hr kyman 61,386
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC