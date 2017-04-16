Car tax zapped Gray Davis, but new ones wona t touch Brown: Thomas Elias
There is no doubt that a 2003 car tax increase helped wreck Democrat Gray Davis' career as governor of California. But a new batch of car taxes just passed by state legislators at the strong urging of Gov. Jerry Brown will not harm him or his legacy.
