Canada tries to strip citizenship from man accused of butchering villagers
This Sept. 21, 2012 photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows Jorge Sosa, a former Guatemalan soldier, as he is extradited to Los Angeles from Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|Justice Dale
|240,089
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|kyman
|61,386
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|1 hr
|kyman
|3
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|40
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|19
|Lisa
|15 hr
|Lisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC