Can Obamacare be defused before it blows up?
If the Affordable Care Act were a game, it would be Milton Bradley's Cold War-era creation, Time Bomb. In the black-and-white TV commercial that lives forever on YouTube, Broadway comedian Stubby Kaye plays catch with adorable kids, except instead of a ball, they're tossing a toy bomb that makes a tick-tick-tick sound when the fuse is wound up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|loose cannon
|240,276
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|3 hr
|ICE MAN
|4
|Democrats could tighten grip on California poli...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Washington threatens funding cut to California,...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|23
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|46
|Essential California: How a California driver's...
|14 hr
|07 Mustang
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Fri
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC