Californian arrested in rape of man after downtown event
A California man led a drunken and stumbling concert attendee into a downtown Las Vegas hotel room and raped him, according to a Metro Police report. The man had been separated from his girlfriend and a friend during the Las Rageous hard rock music festival Saturday night on Fremont Street where he was approached by Lance Austin, 54, who he believed to be hotel security, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Justice Dale
|240,342
|Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority...
|2 hr
|candy
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Tony
|61,390
|Inmates earn counselor certification (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Write girl
|48
|That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
|John Kasich on Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsing ...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC