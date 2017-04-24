Californian arrested in rape of man a...

Californian arrested in rape of man after downtown event

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A California man led a drunken and stumbling concert attendee into a downtown Las Vegas hotel room and raped him, according to a Metro Police report. The man had been separated from his girlfriend and a friend during the Las Rageous hard rock music festival Saturday night on Fremont Street where he was approached by Lance Austin, 54, who he believed to be hotel security, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min Justice Dale 240,342
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... 2 hr candy 4
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 3 hr Tony 61,390
News Inmates earn counselor certification (Aug '09) 6 hr Write girl 48
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... 21 hr Solarman 1
News John Kasich on Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsing ... 21 hr Solarman 1
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC