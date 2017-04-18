California woman admits hate crime in...

California woman admits hate crime in bacon left at mosque

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A California woman faces up to six years in prison after admitting that she broke windows and left bacon at a mosque near Sacramento. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey: Most Californians support school a oesa... 4 min tomin cali 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 240,226
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr tina anne 63,619
import companies need letter of credit but 3 hr jason-leadoceaninc 3
News Bill O'Reilly Says Voters, Not Judges, Should D... (Feb '12) 4 hr Ray 3
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) 15 hr tc Cls 15
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 22 hr Chicagoan by Birth 10
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC