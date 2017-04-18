California woman admits hate crime in bacon left at mosque
A California woman faces up to six years in prison after admitting that she broke windows and left bacon at a mosque near Sacramento. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.
