California weighs huge health care remake _ dumping insurers
A proposal considered by California lawmakers would substantially remake the health care system of the nation's most populous state by eliminating insurance companies and guaranteeing coverage for everyone. The idea known as single-payer health care has long been popular on the left and is getting a new look in California as President Donald Trump struggles to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Spencer
|240,352
|Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico
|7 hr
|Good Job Democrats
|1
|California bill would force utilities to give r...
|7 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority...
|13 hr
|candy
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Tony
|61,390
|Inmates earn counselor certification (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|Write girl
|48
|That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC