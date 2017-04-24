California teen detained after elderl...

California teen detained after elderly woman beaten to death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Northern California police say they have detained a young man in the apparently random beating death of an 86-year-old woman on a morning walk around a high school track. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting another elderly woman later in the day several miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 240,361
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam 4 hr Libi A Uremovic 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 7 hr Haba Daba 48
bekeley students are nothing but nazis 8 hr Patriot Day 1
Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico 18 hr Good Job Democrats 1
News California bill would force utilities to give r... 18 hr Solarman 1
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... Wed candy 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC