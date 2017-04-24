California teen detained after elderly woman beaten to death
Northern California police say they have detained a young man in the apparently random beating death of an 86-year-old woman on a morning walk around a high school track. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting another elderly woman later in the day several miles away.
