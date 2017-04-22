California sex offender arrested for allegedly molesting girl, trying to kill her
Detectives arrested 45-year-old Richard James Wasso on an attempted murder charge and multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.
Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
