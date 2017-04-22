California sex offender arrested for ...

California sex offender arrested for allegedly molesting girl, trying to kill her

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Detectives arrested 45-year-old Richard James Wasso on an attempted murder charge and multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington threatens funding cut to California,... 55 min spud 28
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Saint Donald 240,287
News Democrats could tighten grip on California poli... 3 hr CodeTalker 2
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... 8 hr Dr Guru 2
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 10 hr Solarman 3
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... 17 hr ICE MAN 4
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 22 hr Your Service Prov... 46
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,909 • Total comments across all topics: 280,503,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC