California Senate OKs statewide immigrant 'sanctuary' bill
California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown. The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote, sending it to the state Assembly over the objection of opponents who said it endangers the public by shielding felons from being deported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Guru
|239,929
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C...
|19 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|22 hr
|Cheerup
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|63,608
|California Fights To Allow Undocumented Immigra... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Say what it reall...
|38
|California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Maverick 808
|11
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC