California seeks control of unruly medical pot industry
In this Sunday, April 23, 2017 photo large jars of marijuana are on display for sale at the Cali Gold Genetics booth during the High Times Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. California is trying to get control of its unruly medical marijuana industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|12 min
|The Computer Class
|16,066
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,420
|its bad if trump would not
|6 hr
|KOREAN BBQ
|2
|Caravan Against Fear Wraps Up 3,500-Mile Trek A...
|15 hr
|Law and Order
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|ThomasA
|5
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Thu
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Haba Daba
|48
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC