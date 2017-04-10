California officer seen on video punc...

California officer seen on video punching jaywalker in face

" A California police officer seen on video hurling a jaywalker to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the face has been put on administrative leave while authorities investigate, officials said Tuesday. The officer and the jaywalker were not identified, but Sacramento police said in a statement that the officer's conduct appeared unacceptable and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg criticized the officer.

