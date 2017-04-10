California Nut Festival: Sippers and snackers stroll Patrick Ranch
Tera Spohr, left, of Mad River Brewing Co., takes a ticket for a beer sample from Karen Ash, right, of Paradise, as the California Nut Festival brings nut lovers out Saturday to the Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham. The California Nut Festival provided a tour of the area through local food and beverages Saturday at the Patrick Ranch along the Midway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques Ottawa
|240,055
|Picture Exclusive: Eva Mendes is at Ryan Goslin...
|4 hr
|Yeti
|1
|Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in ...
|5 hr
|Trump your President
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,385
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for C...
|13 hr
|anotherview
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC