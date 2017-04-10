California Nut Festival: Sippers and ...

California Nut Festival: Sippers and snackers stroll Patrick Ranch

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Tera Spohr, left, of Mad River Brewing Co., takes a ticket for a beer sample from Karen Ash, right, of Paradise, as the California Nut Festival brings nut lovers out Saturday to the Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham. The California Nut Festival provided a tour of the area through local food and beverages Saturday at the Patrick Ranch along the Midway.

