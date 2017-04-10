California may be the most desirable place to live in the US, but...

According to a new report from the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Business Council , exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the US, are inhibiting employers from attracting "high-performers," or top talent, to their companies. For the study - which was led by Raphael Bostic , a USC Price School of Public Policy Professor and the newly appointed head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve - USC surveyed 14 of Los Angeles' largest employers, which account for nearly 200,000 jobs in the region.

