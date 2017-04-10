California may be the most desirable place to live in the US, but...
According to a new report from the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Business Council , exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the US, are inhibiting employers from attracting "high-performers," or top talent, to their companies. For the study - which was led by Raphael Bostic , a USC Price School of Public Policy Professor and the newly appointed head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve - USC surveyed 14 of Los Angeles' largest employers, which account for nearly 200,000 jobs in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|26 min
|Date6576578
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,002
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Lady Evelyn
|36
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
|Trump Gospels
|8 hr
|Bob Ryan
|1
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|14
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|23 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC