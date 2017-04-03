California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work
There are 3 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 14 hrs ago, titled California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:
How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate? A half-billion dollars, if it's linked to a big tax hike to pay for overdue road repairs. The key vote to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees came late Thursday from Sen. Anthony Cannella, a little-known Republican and the only GOP member of the heavily Democratic Legislature to vote for the bill.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
|
United States
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
961
Location hidden
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Is that you Susan Rice??????????
|
Since: Mar 09
11,147
The Left Coast
|
#3 2 hrs ago
The deal negotiated by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise gas taxes by 43 percent. Tax em Jerry, tax the shit out of em.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military...
|10 min
|tomin cali
|22
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|loose cannon
|239,824
|Zayn Malik confirms dating Gigi Hadid (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|Jessica
|8
|Court backs California fees for polluters who e...
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Lawmakers OK California tax, fee hike for roads
|17 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Schwarzenegger says Kasich should run for presi...
|17 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Thu
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC