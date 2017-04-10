California Issues Update on Sales Tax Exemption for Manufacturing and ...
The California Legislative Analyst's Office has issued an update addressing the utilization of the partial manufacturing exemption that went into effect in 2014. Under the exemption, certain sales of manufacturing or research and development equipment are excluded from the state portion of the sales tax rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|1 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|239,948
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|41
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|8 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|33
|import companies need letter of credit but
|Wed
|jason-leadoceaninc
|2
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Tue
|Big Pud
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC