California governor declares end to drought emergency

" Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to California's historic drought Friday, lifting emergency orders that had forced residents to stop running sprinklers as often and encouraged them to rip out thirsty lawns during the state's driest four-year period on record. The drought strained native fish that migrate up rivers and forced farmers in the nation's leading agricultural state to rely heavily on groundwater, with some tearing out orchards.

