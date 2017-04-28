California gas prices to rise under bill signed by governor
California drivers will see gas prices jump in November and will pay more to register their vehicles come January after Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Friday a tax hike of $5 billion per year to fix the state's crumbling highways. But drivers will have to wait months before crews begin repaving neglected roads with the fruits of their higher taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Buster Steinbeizer
|240,411
|its bad if trump would not
|2 hr
|KOREAN BBQ
|2
|Caravan Against Fear Wraps Up 3,500-Mile Trek A...
|12 hr
|Law and Order
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Thu
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Haba Daba
|48
|bekeley students are nothing but nazis
|Thu
|Patriot Day
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC