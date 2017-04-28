California gas prices to rise under b...

California gas prices to rise under bill signed by governor

11 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

California drivers will see gas prices jump in November and will pay more to register their vehicles come January after Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Friday a tax hike of $5 billion per year to fix the state's crumbling highways. But drivers will have to wait months before crews begin repaving neglected roads with the fruits of their higher taxes.

