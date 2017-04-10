California court upholds San Diego's ...

California court upholds San Diego's pension reform plan

A California appellate district court ruled unanimously on Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the city of San Diego by the state's Public Employees Relations Board. The decision upholds Proposition B passed by San Diego voters in 2012 that replaced defined benefit pension plans for newly hired public employees, except police officers, with 401 -style defined contribution plans.

